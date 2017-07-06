Rabid fox captured in Raleigh after 3 people were bitten

A fox has tested positive for rabies after three people were bitten in East Raleigh on Wednesday.
The fox was captured Wednesday evening after a string of attacks within a one-mile radius, but officials say it’s unclear if the same animal was responsible for all three incidents.
At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Raleigh police responded to the 1400 block of Beacon Valley Drive after a resident was bitten on the foot by an aggressive fox. About an hour later, a fox bit the boot of a worker at Taylor’s Nursery.
Then a fox bit someone Wednesday evening near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Trawick Road, according to county officials. It was captured shortly thereafter, and state laboratory tests confirmed that it was rabid.
It’s not uncommon to see foxes during the day in Raleigh, said Tracey Alford, supervisor for Raleigh Animal Control. Wildlife have become accustomed to people and often feed on garbage, pet food and birdseed.
“What’s abnormal about it is it (was) actually coming after people,” Alford said.
Sue Lynn Ledford, the Wake County community health director, said her department will call residents who live in the area to make sure people are aware of the attacks.
“Often when there’s one rabid animal, there’s high potential for others,” she said.
Rabies, which is spread from infected animals through bites and scratches, is potentially fatal for both pets and humans if not treated quickly.
This is the first report this year in Wake County of a fox attacking people, Alford said. Last year, there were at least two rabid fox attacks reported in Wake – one in Raleigh and one in Cary.
Most rabies cases in the area are bat-related, Alford said.
Anyone who observes aggressive behavior in wildlife or pets is urged to contact Animal Control at 919-831-6311.
Wake County health officials provide the following tips to help minimize rabies risks:
▪ Do not approach animals you don’t know.
▪ Make sure your pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.
▪ Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.
▪ Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
▪ If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
▪ If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.
Sam Killenberg: 919-829-4802
Comments