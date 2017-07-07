Surviving the destruction of your home

Brenda Smith talks about surviving having her home destroyed by high winds during a storm in Sampson County, NC on May 29, 2017. Manufactured homes in Sampson County are not required to be built to withstand high winds.
Martha Quillin mquillin@newsobserver.com
Video: The Bay Leaf Fire Department and the Stony Hill Fire Department in northern Wake County practice working together as they prepare for a merger of the two units the first week in July. The combined group will be known as the Northern Wake Fire Department.

Staff Sgt. Adel Manuel Abudayeh, who served 14 years in the Marines and was injured in Iraq in 2004 and Afghanistan in 2009, talks about using art to tell the story that he cannot express with words. Abudayeh's clay sculpture, 'Peace At Last,' is one of the pieces on display at the NC Museum of History as part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures produced by Camp Lejeune Marines as a means of recovering from their physical and emotional scars. The exhibit, “Healing the Warrior’s Heart through Art,” is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

Video: Home milk delivery is making a comeback in the Triangle, as customers remember a fixture of earlier times. Oberweis Dairy delivers milk, ice cream, eggs and other items to customers in both the afternoon and the wee hours of the morning.

Video: The historic Sir Walter Hotel in downtown Raleigh is slated to be sold. The building now has 140 units for elderly, low income residents. Under the proposal, they will have to move out by 2020.