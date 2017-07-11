Fuquay-Varina park upgrades won’t be finished in time for next balloon festival

Improvements to Fleming Loop Park will be delayed until after next year’s Freedom Balloon Festival because the town received bids that would push the cost to more than twice the project’s initial budget.
The lower of two bids Fuquay-Varina received, from Garner-based Diamond Contracting, placed the total project cost at $5.8 million. The town estimated last year it would cost about $2.6 million to improve the 38-acre park, and $1 million would be covered by state and county grants. That estimate was bumped up to about $3.4 million in May.
Fuquay-Varina leaders will now go back to the drawing board. Town staff recommended delaying the project for a year to give them time to find more money, tweak the project and look for a more competitive bid.
“The reaction of the board was obviously disappointed, because of the importance of the project,” Commissioner Jason Wunsch said. “But I feel like we made a very sound decision to delay, given the bids being drastically higher. And I was happy to hear that the grants would not be lost.”
Plans for the park included seven multi-use fields, new lights, a track , a picnic shelter and a building with restrooms and space for concessions sales.
Renovations were expected to be complete by next May, when the WRAL Freedom Balloon Festival will return to Fleming Loop Park for Memorial Day weekend. This year, the event brought nearly 100,000 people to town to watch and ride hot air balloons.
Fuquay-Varina has a contract to host the festival through at least 2022.
At Monday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Town Manager Adam Mitchell attributed the higher-than-expected construction bids to “a very poor bidding climate” and “significant inflation of construction costs over the last year.”
Contractors in the Triangle are in high demand for construction projects as the region’s population booms.
Mitchell said the project had been through two rounds of bidding after the first round, which opened in early June, yielded just two bids. State law requires at least three bids for a project to proceed after the first round.
