Deadpool, Kylo Ren and other costumed Supercon attendees ‘nerd out’ in downtown Raleigh

Costumed superheroes, video gamers, cosplayers and comic book enthusiasts are in downtown in droves this weekend for Raleigh Supercon.
Friday afternoon highs of 97 (it felt like 104, according to the National Weather Service) didn’t deter convention-goers from dressing in their most elaborate costumes and makeup.
In fact, the line for entry stretched out the Raleigh Convention Center doors in the early afternoon Friday. The three-day convention includes celebrity appearances, video and board game tournaments, autograph and photo opportunities, cosplay contests and film festivals.
Convention-goers spanned generations and came from different states.
Charleston, S.C., natives Tyler and Brittany Shore brought their three kids — 6-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Robin and 3-year-old Skyler. The kids are very into superheros, cartoons and anime, said Tyler.
Jace, dressed as Star-Lord from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, is hoping to meet Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu Udonta in the films. Robin dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” on Friday, and will dress as anime character Sailor Moon on Saturday.
Christine Leonard of Garner dressed up as Rey, the heroine from “Star Wars” — a common costume, along with Marvel superhero Deadpool and characters from “Overwatch,” a popular video game.
“It’s just another excuse to dress up and have fun,” she said.
Leonard was accompanied by Jordan Daratony, who dressed as “Star Wars” villain Kylo Ren. Daratony said he loves events like Supercon because of the friendly community of convention-goers.
“It’s cool to just nerd out with everyone else who enjoys the same things as you do,” he said.
Details
What: Raleigh Supercon
Who and what you’ll see: This sci-fi, comic book and pop culture convention features “The Flash” actor John Wesley Shipp; “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actors LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner; pro wrestler Ric Flair; “Six Million Dollar Man” Lee Majors; the always dy-no-mite Jimmie Walker; Michael Hooker of “The Walking Dead” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”; and even Randy “The Cowboy” Jones from the Village People. And that’s just a few of the guests. On the convention floor, you’ll also find comics and collectibles dealers, cosplayers and the usual fan convention trappings.
When: July 14-16
Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh
Cost: $250 VIP weekend pass; $60 weekend pass; $50 Saturday/Sunday pass; $20 Friday single day ticket; $35 Saturday single day ticket; $30 Sunday single day ticket. Kids 9 and under get in free. Celebrity autographs, selfies and photo ops cost extra, so visit the convention site for individual rates.
Info: raleighsupercon.com
