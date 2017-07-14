Deadpool, Kylo Ren and other costumed Supercon attendees ‘nerd out’ in downtown Raleigh

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Celebrating pop-culture, superheroes, fantasy, anime and more in downtown Raleigh Pause 1:47 Street closures for months following Metropolitan fire hurt surrounding businesses 3:35 Capital Boulevard bridge replacements explained in visualization 0:34 Sunflowers are here, but only for a short time 0:25 Surviving the destruction of your home 1:12 Raleigh teen charged in Fourth of July murder has first court appearance 1:14 Downtown Raleigh July 4th shooting 911 call is released 2:23 'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says. 20:52 Watch Bishop Luis Zarama deliver the homily at Atlanta Youth Conference 1:19 Fireworks light up the skies over downtown Raleigh on the Fourth of July Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dressed as superheroes, cartoon characters and pop culture figures, thousands flocked to the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday, July 14, 2017, as the three-day Raleigh Supercon convention kicked off. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Dressed as superheroes, cartoon characters and pop culture figures, thousands flocked to the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday, July 14, 2017, as the three-day Raleigh Supercon convention kicked off. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com