One dog dies, another went missing after I-40 wreck; owner in critical condition

A woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 near Morrisville on Friday left one of her dogs dead and another was missing until it turned up at the Wake County Animal Shelter.
The wreck happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday near the Airport Boulevard exit on I-40, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Sarah Lynn Blue, 34, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Duke Hospital, where she was in the intensive care unit, according to multiple reports.
Witnesses performed CPR on Blue following the wreck, where one vehicle caught fire, according to the Highway Patrol.
Lyndsay Brooke Guisce Smith, 34, was treated and released from WakeMed, according to the Highway Patrol.
Troopers said alcohol and speed are suspected to have been factors in the crash. Charges were pending for Blue on Sunday.
Blue was allegedly speeding, headed westbound on I-40, when she collided with Smith. Both vehicles spun and Blue’s vehicle hit a tree. It was unclear how fast Blue was traveling at the time of the wreck.
Two dogs were with Blue in her car. One was killed and another went missing briefly. Hank the yellow lab was found after the wreck.
