Meredith Lake to be refilled by January

Meredith College’s scenic lake, the site of many college traditions, transformed into a muddy hole in March after a drainage pipe failure emptied the lake of all its water.
In an effort to restore the lake, college administrators have raised over $400,000 from alumnae and hope to begin the work in September or October. Meredith President Jo Allen said she hopes to have the lake fully restored by January.
“We are so proud of our alumnae and friends who have honored our campus and their memories of this special lake with their gifts,” Allen said in an email.
Allen said she hoped the project would come in under budget – despite initial estimates that the restoration would cost up to half a million dollars. Alumnae contributions to the lake project helped Meredith College have its most successful fundraising year in history, raising a total of $2.2 million .
Allen said Meredith is awaiting state approval for the lake project, which involves a soil test. The engineering team is preparing a report and will run a camera into the pipe system to detect any other problems.
The lake was constructed in 1964 on the east side of campus, near Faircloth Street. Its water was used to irrigate Meredith’s campus and was the site of student and faculty research projects.
The 1,500-seat McIver Amphitheater overlooks the lake. Along with hosting concerts and theater productions, the amphitheater is a popular site for students to study, meet friends for lunch and enjoy time outdoors, Allen said.
The lake provided the backdrop for a variety of ceremonies, including Class Day, Cornhuskin’, Homecoming, and the Honor Code Ceremony. Up until five years ago, the amphitheater and lake also were used for graduation ceremonies, Allen said.
“It’s a pretty important part of the campus culture,” she said.
