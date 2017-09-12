Rescue workers move toward the remains of a stairwell in the wreckage of the World Trade Center north tower in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2001.
Rescue workers move toward the remains of a stairwell in the wreckage of the World Trade Center north tower in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2001.
Wake County

9/11 memorial to be dedicated in Holly Springs on Monday

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

September 12, 2017 11:41 AM

HOLLY SPRINGS

A new memorial to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was unveiled outside the headquarters of the Holly Springs Fire Department Monday morning.

The memorial includes a piece of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, one of the twin towers that collapsed after terrorists flew hijacked jetliners into the buildings. The piece of a steel I-beam, about the size of a computer screen, was provided to the town by the office of the New York City Fire Commissioner, said Fire Chief LeRoy Smith.

Smith said the town acquired the piece of steel more than four years ago, but set aside its plans to create a memorial while David Griffith worked on a War on Terror Memorial in Veterans Park as an Eagle Scout project. Griffith was inspired by the death of his older brother, Maj. Samuel Mark Griffith, a reservist with the U.S. Marine Corps who was killed in Afghanistan in December 2011 at age 36. Griffith’s memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day last year.

The new memorial stands outside Fire Station 1 at 700 Flint Point Lane.

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

