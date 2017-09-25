A flier for Raleigh City Council candidate John Odom, who is running to reclaim his seat in District B from David Cox, misspells Mayor Nancy McFarlane’s name twice.
Luckily for these candidates, there’s no spelling test to run for City Council

By Henry Gargan

September 25, 2017 3:03 PM

With Raleigh’s City Council election two weeks away, campaign materials are piling up in residents’ mailboxes. So far, two of these mailers have arrived with misspellings.

At-large candidate Stacy Miller’s mailer spelled Raleigh as “Raliegh” in one instance but not in others, suggesting a slip of the fingers.

District B candidate John Odom, who spent 16 years on the council before losing his seat to David Cox two years ago, misspelled Mayor Nancy McFarlane’s last name as “McFarland” – twice. McFarlane’s name is also spelled incorrectly on Odom’s website.

Campaign finance reports show Odom’s campaign spent $413 on fliers in the most recent filing period. At the beginning of the month, Miller’s campaign had spent $2,472 on printing services, which could include campaign signs as well as fliers.

“We’ve been backed up and in a hurry to get the mail out,” said Brad Crone, a spokesman for Miller’s campaign. “There are more than 18,000 pieces of mail going out to Raleigh voters.”

We at The N&O would like extend our greatest sympathies to the candidates, as we know all too well what it’s like to publish the occasional misprint.

Gargan: 919-829-4807; @hgargan

