Luckily for these candidates, there’s no spelling test to run for City Council

With Raleigh’s City Council election two weeks away, campaign materials are piling up in residents’ mailboxes. So far, two of these mailers have arrived with misspellings.
At-large candidate Stacy Miller’s mailer spelled Raleigh as “Raliegh” in one instance but not in others, suggesting a slip of the fingers.
Candidate for City Council in Raleigh misspells name of city in campaign mailer. pic.twitter.com/JgreQkVu6y— Andy Bechtel (@andybechtel) September 25, 2017
District B candidate John Odom, who spent 16 years on the council before losing his seat to David Cox two years ago, misspelled Mayor Nancy McFarlane’s last name as “McFarland” – twice. McFarlane’s name is also spelled incorrectly on Odom’s website.
Campaign finance reports show Odom’s campaign spent $413 on fliers in the most recent filing period. At the beginning of the month, Miller’s campaign had spent $2,472 on printing services, which could include campaign signs as well as fliers.
“We’ve been backed up and in a hurry to get the mail out,” said Brad Crone, a spokesman for Miller’s campaign. “There are more than 18,000 pieces of mail going out to Raleigh voters.”
We at The N&O would like extend our greatest sympathies to the candidates, as we know all too well what it’s like to publish the occasional misprint.
