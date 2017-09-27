Aqua water outages in North Raleigh, Wake Forest expected to last days

Some Aqua America customers in North Raleigh and Wake Forest are without water and the outages are expected to last for days, according to company notices.
The outages were reported in the Stonehenge neighborhood in Raleigh’s 27615 ZIP code and the Crescent Ridge neighborhood in the 27587 ZIP code in Wake Forest.
The total number of affected customers is unclear at this time. A spokesman for Aqua said he would comment on the outages as soon as possible Wednesday morning.
The outage report for Stonehenge, which apparently was first issued on Monday, indicates the neighborhood will be without water until 8 a.m. Friday.
“Aqua had to temporarily shut off the water supply in your subdivision so we could make an emergency repair,” the Stonehenge notice reads. “When water service is restored, you might experience discoloration that can be cleared up by running your outside faucets for a short time.”
The service interruption prompted an advisory for customers to boil water intended for consumption.
“This advisory does not mean that the water is contaminated,” the notice said. “It is simply a precautionary measure. After Aqua makes repairs, we will collect a special water sample and send it to a drinking water laboratory for tests. As soon we receive clean test results, Aqua will contact you again to lift this advisory.”
The Aqua notice for Crescent Ridge customers says water there won’t be restored until 5 p.m. Saturday.
Unlike the Stonehenge report, the Crescent Ridge notice mentions a lack of water – not the need to make any repairs.
“Due to the combined absence of regular rainfall, heat, and high irrigation in Crescent Ridge, the water available in your community wells is being overdrawn and unable to meet the demand at current usage levels,” the advisory said. “Aqua requests that you immediately curtail your water usage for irrigation and non-essential needs until further notice.”
The company is asking people who must irrigate to do so between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., with odd addresses watering Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and even addresses on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
