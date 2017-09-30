Affordable housing need in Wake County inspires work from politicians

More Videos 0:56 Solemn arrival at RDU Airport Pause 2:42 Panthers Cam Newton says Kaepernick has made 'the ultimate sacrifice' as a player 1:01 Long lines mark first day of early voting in NC last November 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 0:27 NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch 0:59 NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions 2:34 See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan 2:55 Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass 2:46 Final day of Wide Open Bluegrass fills the streets of Raleigh with music and fans 0:55 Duke center Austin Davis on Miami's pressure on the quarterback Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes talks about increasing the affordable housing stock Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes invited politicians at all levels of local government to help built a Habitat for Humanity house in Raleigh. Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes invited politicians at all levels of local government to help built a Habitat for Humanity house in Raleigh. Lynn Bonner lbonner@newsobserver.com

Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes invited politicians at all levels of local government to help built a Habitat for Humanity house in Raleigh. Lynn Bonner lbonner@newsobserver.com