Wake County

Fire hits house in Cary's Balmoral subdivision

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

October 02, 2017 7:24 AM

CARY

Firefighters were battling a blaze Monday morning in an area of high-priced homes in the 1300 block of Queensferry Road in the Balmoral at MacGregor subdivision.

Trucks were sent to the scene about 6:45 a.m., and the first units on the scene reported flames showing from the rear of the house and on the roof.

Firefighters from the Swift Creek Fire Department also were at the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Houses in the neighborhood are valued in the $750,000 to $1 million range.

The fire was just off Edinburgh Drive north of U.S. 64.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

