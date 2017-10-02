Raleigh 15-year-old boy is subject of Silver Alert

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert.
The alert for Dylan Tate was issued Sunday afternoon. The Silver Alert was issued because he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Police said he was last seen on Logos Court.
Dylan was described as being white, about 5-foot-9 and about 130 pounds. He was wearing black pants and shirt and red shoes when he was last seen, police said.
Officials asked anyone who believes they have seen Dylan or who has other information about him to call 911.
