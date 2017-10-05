Break in 8-inch gas line closes section of Kennebec Road in Wake County

Authorities closed a portion of Kennebec Road north and south of N.C. 42 near the Willow Springs Elementary School after a large gas line was broken Thursday morning.
Public Service Energy had crews on the scene to stop a leak and make repairs, firefighters and the company said.
Persida Montanez, a spokeswoman for Scana, Public Service’s parent company, said company first responders were working to stop the leak, and then the line could be repaired.
The damage to the plastic pipe was not serious enough to cut off service to customers, Monatanez said.
The break was believed to have happened about 9:30 a.m.
PSNC confirmed that the broken line is 8 inches in diameter, which is a major service line and much larger than the lines in residential streets or servicing homes.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments