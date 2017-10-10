Teen found dead after Raleigh crash died of effects of cold air and water, autopsy finds

More Videos 1:43 Local animal rescue groups save pets from Puerto Rico Pause 0:31 Wings of Freedom WWII planes coming to RDU 1:44 What it's like to fly aboard a WWII-era B-17 Flying Fortress 1:01 Long lines mark first day of early voting in NC last November 2:42 Panthers Cam Newton says Kaepernick has made 'the ultimate sacrifice' as a player 1:20 What are the hot new foods coming to the NC State Fair? We taste them for you. 2:09 Maureen Joy Charter School an early pioneer in NC charters 2:25 Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released 1:22 The ABCs of Charter Schools 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Kristina Harms, mother of Lauren Jenkins,17, thinks the State Highway Patrol should have spent more time looking for her daughter the night of her wreck. She wants to push for a new state law that would require law enforcement agencies to continue to search for minors in hit-and-run accidents until they are found. Jenkins, 17, died after a car crash in North Raleigh. She left the scene of the accident, and her body was found in the woods nearby two days later. Kristina Harms, mother of Lauren Jenkins,17, thinks the State Highway Patrol should have spent more time looking for her daughter the night of her wreck. She wants to push for a new state law that would require law enforcement agencies to continue to search for minors in hit-and-run accidents until they are found. Jenkins, 17, died after a car crash in North Raleigh. She left the scene of the accident, and her body was found in the woods nearby two days later. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Kristina Harms, mother of Lauren Jenkins,17, thinks the State Highway Patrol should have spent more time looking for her daughter the night of her wreck. She wants to push for a new state law that would require law enforcement agencies to continue to search for minors in hit-and-run accidents until they are found. Jenkins, 17, died after a car crash in North Raleigh. She left the scene of the accident, and her body was found in the woods nearby two days later. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com