Drone footage shows Neuse River flowing again at Milburnie dam

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane addresses supporters following her victory over challenger Charles Francis during an election night gathering at the Stockroom on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C.
The Pullen Arts Center in Raleigh will close on November 9, 2017 for a planned expansion and make over. The $6 million project will add 7,500 square feet of space and is expected to take more than a year once construction begins.
The cemetery for Raleigh’s Catholic orphanage, which operated from 1899 to 1976, was moved after the land was sold to N.C. State University. Finding those children, some of whom died in fires there, isn’t easy. No marker exists for the orphans, whose home stood in sight of the grand Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral.
A recent influx of animals has pushed the Wake County Animal Center close to capacity. The center is asking the public to adopt some animals and they also are asking people to try to hold off dropping off an animal, even for a few days.