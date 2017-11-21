The North Carolina Highway Patrol is taking part in the I-40 Thanksgiving Challenge, an effort by law enforcement in eight states to reduce fatal accidents this holiday.
More troopers will be out this holiday week. Here’s where they’ll be.

By Richard Stradling

November 21, 2017 05:05 PM

You may notice more State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 40 on the two busiest Thanksgiving travel days, Wednesday and Sunday.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is taking part in the I-40 Thanksgiving Challenge, when law enforcement agencies in eight states push for zero fatal accidents along the 2,555 miles of I-40, which runs from Wilmington to Barstow, Calif.

There will be troopers stationed every 20 miles along the 424-mile length of I-40 in the state from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were no fatal accidents along I-40 in the state during the two-day campaign.

