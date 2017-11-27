When Wool E. met Sal: Durham Bulls owner purchases the Holly Springs Salamanders

Looks like Wool E. Bull is getting a new best buddy. That’d be Sal the Salamander, the ever-grinning mascot of the Holly Springs Salamanders.
The new friendship is the byproduct of a business transaction announced in a news release Monday: Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns the Durham Bulls Baseball Club, has purchased the Holly Springs team.
The Salamanders, founded in 2015, play home games at Ting Park in Holly Springs. The park, which is owned by the Town of Holly Springs, hosted the Coastal Plain League All-Star game in July.
The Holly Springs team was previously owned by Jerry Pettit, co-founder of the CPL, a league featuring 16 teams playing in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.
Capitol Broadcasting Company owns a number of other properties, including WRAL-TV, WRAL-FM, WRAZ-TV and WILM-TV. With this acquisition, CBC also named Mike Birling as vice president of baseball operations.
