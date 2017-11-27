Raleigh’s Milburnie Dam is gone, unleashing the Neuse River

More Videos 1:04 Epic Games going after video game cheaters Pause 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:47 Here’s Raleigh’s new logo. Is it worth $226,000? 0:23 Drone footage shows Neuse River flowing again at Milburnie dam 5:26 Raleigh mayoral candidate Charles Francis: 'What a night' 1:47 See why the historic Milburnie Dam is being removed 1:06 The importance of voting in municipal elections 4:21 Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane addresses supporters after polls close Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Neuse River unleashed as Raleigh's Milburnie Dam removal completed Less than two weeks after workers began clawing away at it, the Milburnie Dam is gone, and the Neuse River is flowing freely through Raleigh for the first time in centuries. Less than two weeks after workers began clawing away at it, the Milburnie Dam is gone, and the Neuse River is flowing freely through Raleigh for the first time in centuries. Restoration Systems

Less than two weeks after workers began clawing away at it, the Milburnie Dam is gone, and the Neuse River is flowing freely through Raleigh for the first time in centuries. Restoration Systems