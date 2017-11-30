As Garner tries to revive its downtown, a tradition of art emerges

An old tradition has been renewed in this Wake County town: Christmas artwork on windows.
It’s the kind of tradition often seen in small towns, where the water tower might be bedecked in holiday lights. Garner is long past those small-town roots, but traditions die hard.
Now, every glass pane along Main Street in Garner is painted with a holiday theme.
“When we opened our business on Main Street in 2008, the downtown seemed so bleak and bland during the holidays,” said Stacy Kolacz of Grafixhouse Design Shop. “I wanted to do something to make it more festive.”
Never miss a local story.
Kolacz helped organize the first Paint on Main project three years ago. She grew up in the North Carolina mountains and remembered her father talking about how the schools around Hendersonville had contests to determine which children would paint the windows of downtown businesses.
Downtown Garner’s windows needed some festive color, Kolacz thought, and she gained the support of Mari Howe, the town’s downtown development director.
Garner High School had a tradition in the 1960s in which art classes would paint the front-hall windows, giving a stained-glass effect. In later years, Lloyd’s drug store in Forest Hills would cover its windows with artwork created by elementary school children.
Paint on Main is a bit fancier. Local students painted the windows two years ago, and last year some local professionals contributed as well.
This year, artists include local professional portrait painter Daniel Bode, eighth-grade students at North Garner Middle and 12-year-old Karolina Luik.
The artists turned in preliminary sketches for approval and came ready to paint on Nov. 18. They use interior latex paint, which will be scraped off the windows Jan. 8.
“The idea has really caught on,” Kolacz said. “The first year some of the merchants were sort of, ‘Paint the windows? OK.’ This year there was a lot of excitement with many of them wanting to know who was going to paint them this year.”
Michael Tyson, who described himself as a semi-professional artist, was finishing up his elves and packages at the Grafixhouse windows this week.
“I wish I had more time,” he said as he painted a blue box. “I’m not fast.”
But Tyson likes the idea of decorating for the holidays. “I’m glad to do it,” he said.
Downtown Garner doesn’t have a lot of browser-friendly businesses. The newly opened Full Bloom Coffee Roasters and the coin and collectable store are exceptions.
But the town is building a recreation center just up the street, and the Minor Key Brewery is in the process of opening in a space beneath painted signs that say “Coco-Cola 5 cent” and “Hobby Shoe Shop.” New commercial business properties are also planned.
“The idea right now is to get eyeballs downtown,” Howe said. “Downtown is changing.”
Kolacz said she has seen drivers slow down to look at the windows, and Howe said a scavenger hunt for items in the paintings is planned.
And more art is coming. Fence pickets have been distributed in the town among seniors, children and others who have been instructed to paint a person on their slat.
The pickets will be assembled and erected as a 70-foot fence downtown for the holidays, hopefully by Saturday’s Christmas parade at 2 p.m. and the annual Light Up Main party at 6 p.m.
Tim Stevens writes about Garner for The News & Observer. Email him at timstevens710@gmail.com.
Comments