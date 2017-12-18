Little effect on RDU schedules today from Atlanta airport outage

Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s flight schedules appeared to take a glancing blow on Monday despite a power outage that scrambled operations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday, heavily affecting Delta Air Lines operations.

On RDU’s website, one inbound Delta flight from Atlanta showed as being canceled Monday morning. There were two outbound cancellations for Atlanta flights, one on Delta and one on Southwest.

The rest of the day’s schedule showed normal operations at RDU.

The tracking website Flightaware.com showed Monday morning that Atlanta had 115 outbound flights canceled and 292 canceled inbound flights.

Atlanta is generally considered the nation’s busiest airport.

Delta Air Lines, which is based in Atlanta, posted a note Monday morning saying, “Delta has canceled about 400 flights today as it works to recover from a power outage at the Atlanta airport that shut down the facility for much of Sunday.”

Earlier, the carrier had said 300 flights were canceled. Most of those were early morning flights and had been scrubbed “to give the operation there an opportunity to more quickly return to normal. Delta’s flight schedule in Atlanta is expected to return to normal by Monday afternoon, the statement said.”

A disruption at a major airport can ripple through the air travel system because planes and crews do not arrive at their destinations, and that affects later flights from those airports.