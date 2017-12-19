Former Wake County commissioner wants to serve again

Former Wake County Commissioner Lindy Brown wants another chance to serve on the board.
Brown announced Tuesday that she will run next fall for the District 2 seat on the Wake Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Matt Calabria, who is running for a seat in the N.C. House.
“I had no intention of running for office because I’m a full-time grandmother, and I’m taking care of my eldery mother,” Brown said. “But after speaking with so many citizens encouraging me to reconsider, and knowing that Matt is leaving, I realized that I would be an asset on the board.”
Brown, a Democrat, served on the board from 2006 to 2010, representing southern Wake County for one term. She lost her re-election bid to Republican Phil Matthews, a businessman from Garner.
In 2015, Brown served as chairwoman of the county board tasked with setting property values. The following year, she lost the primary for one of the Board of Commissioners’ at-large “superdistricts,” which were disbanded in court before the 2016 election.
She had announced months earlier that she wanted to run for a seat in the General Assembly but changed her mind just before the primary’s filing deadline.
Brown retired in 2013 from a career as a social worker at Dorothea Dix Hospital and in management at the state mental health facility in Butner.
If elected next fall, she says she would push to increase school funding and prioritize hiring social workers and counselors for schools.
