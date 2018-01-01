Shivering puppy abandoned outside Wake animal shelter on freezing night

The SPCA of Wake County said someone abandoned a puppy on its loading dock in sub-freezing weather over the weekend.
At about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29, a staff member found a 5-week-old puppy, now named Donut, shivering outside the SPCA’s headquarters on Petfinder Lane, according to spokeswoman Tara Lynn. The puppy likely would not have survived the night without human intervention.
Freezing temperatures can harm pets as much as they can affect humans, Lynn said. And the low temperature that night dipped into the upper 20s. The weather since has turned even colder.
“There are many situations in which families simply can no longer keep their pets,” Lynn said in a statement. “We understand that, but there are responsible ways to find a new home for your animal. Leaving a pet to fend for itself in dangerous temperatures is not one of those ways.”
Never miss a local story.
Staffers searched for other puppies from the litter, but none was found.
Soon after Donut is spayed, she’ll be available for adoption, Lynn said.
The SPCA of Wake County offered some tips to keep your pets safe this winter:
- Bring pets indoors when the temperature gets cold.
- If pets must remain outside, provide them shelter. Straw insulates better than blankets, which can get wet and freeze.
- Continue to provide outdoor pets with fresh water. Change it often to keep it from freezing.
- Concerned about the welfare of animals left outside? Contact your local Animal Control office.
Want to help the SPCA provide for Donut and animals like her? The group says you can make a donation online at SPCAwake.org/donut.
Comments