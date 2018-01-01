Shivering puppy abandoned outside Wake animal shelter on freezing night

More Videos 1:48 Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day. Pause 0:51 Fireworks light up the night in downtown Raleigh's First Night celebration 0:52 Meet 'Donut,' a pup rescued from sub-freezing weather Friday night 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:36 Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 3:23 The Avett Brothers perform at a pop-up stage in PNC Arena 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:11 Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart' 2:41 Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing" 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Meet 'Donut,' a pup rescued from sub-freezing weather Friday night Abandoned puppy "Donut" was found by an SPCA staff member shivering on the Wake County facility's loading dock Friday evening. Had this puppy not been found, she likely would not have survived the night.

