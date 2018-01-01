Reports: Two killed in separate Triangle crashes on New Year’s Day

At least two people are dead after car crashes in Wake and Johnston counties early on New Year’s Day.
Alcohol was involved in at least one of the crashes, authorities say. Throughout Wake County on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, police arrested 22 people for driving while impaired. They ranged in age from 20 to 54.
Two brothers were involved in a deadly crash on Riley Hill Road outside Wendell around 3 a.m. Monday, according to State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Michael Baker. He said 23-year-old Christopher Brown died at the scene of the crash and that 37-year-old Edwin Scott was hospitalized.
Troopers aren’t sure who was driving the Volvo since they were both thrown from the car, which caught fire after it hit a ditch, Baker said. Speed and alcohol are believed to have played roles in the crash, he said.
In Johnston County, troopers responded to another wreck that left at least one person dead. Baker said he had no further information on that crash. But TV station WTVD reported that Highway Patrol troopers saw someone driving recklessly on Buffalo Road, north of Smithfield, and started to give chase – but that the car had crashed by the time they got to it, leaving one person dead and another in need of hospitalization.
Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran
