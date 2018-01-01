Fireworks light up the night in downtown Raleigh's First Night celebration

Hundreds filled the Cary Arts Center on Friday, December 29, 2017 for the annual Kwanzaa Celebration.The Kuumba Dance Group from Danville, Va. was the first to take the stage at noon. There was a vendors market, and two rooms for craft making, music making and dancing.
After more than a year of construction, one of the pioneering developments on downtown’s west side has begun to take shape. A single element worth emphasizing about the design of The Dillon would be its view: expansive to the south from an outside terrace on the ninth floor, and a full 360 degrees from offices above. The plan remains for The Dillon to open in summer or fall of 2018.
The Cathedral School holds its annual Christmas pageant at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh for the first time on Dec. 18, 2017. All 235 students from pre-K to 8th grade participated in the event.
The Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary, NC treats visitors to hundreds of larger-than-life holiday lanterns made up of over 15,000 LEDs including a dragon, dinosaurs and spinning pagodas.
Window washers from Scottie’s Building Services, dressed as Spider-Man, Superman and Batman, rappelled down and swung outside WakeMed Children’s Hospital in Raleigh, NC to brighten the day of those being treated there Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane addresses supporters following her victory over challenger Charles Francis during an election night gathering at the Stockroom on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C.
The Pullen Arts Center in Raleigh will close on November 9, 2017 for a planned expansion and make over. The $6 million project will add 7,500 square feet of space and is expected to take more than a year once construction begins.