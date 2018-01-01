More Videos

Fireworks light up the night in downtown Raleigh's First Night celebration 0:51

Meet 'Donut,' a pup rescued from sub-freezing weather Friday night 0:52

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Protesters march in Durham after rumors of KKK rally 1:36

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:36

The Avett Brothers perform at a pop-up stage in PNC Arena 3:23

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart' 1:11

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

  • Cold? Try a polar bear plunge on a sub-freezing day.

    Swimmers and divers take to the cold water as the Down Under Diving Club hosts its annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Dive at Mystery Lake in Wendell, NC, on Jan. 1, 2018.

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Hundreds filled the Cary Arts Center on Friday, December 29, 2017 for the annual Kwanzaa Celebration.The Kuumba Dance Group from Danville, Va. was the first to take the stage at noon. There was a vendors market, and two rooms for craft making, music making and dancing.

After more than a year of construction, one of the pioneering developments on downtown’s west side has begun to take shape. A single element worth emphasizing about the design of The Dillon would be its view: expansive to the south from an outside terrace on the ninth floor, and a full 360 degrees from offices above. The plan remains for The Dillon to open in summer or fall of 2018.

The Cathedral School holds its annual Christmas pageant at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh for the first time on Dec. 18, 2017. All 235 students from pre-K to 8th grade participated in the event.