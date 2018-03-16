One year after a massive fire in downtown Raleigh, the cause is still a mystery

Investigators still don't know what caused the massive fire at a downtown apartment building under construction one year ago.

The fire began around 10 p.m. on March 16, 2017, at the Metropolitan apartment complex on Jones Street. It caused $50 million in damage at several buildings and displaced residents of the nearby Quorum Center and Link Apartments.

Without any new information in the case, investigators might never know what started the fire — a frustrating reality for neighbors and others who watched the flames burn for hours that night.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh the night of Thursday, March 16, 2017. Travis Longtlong@newsobserver.com

More than 100 investigators worked to determine the cause. But it is considered "undetermined" because investigators could not "eliminate several accidental and incendiary scenarios."

The Raleigh Police Department asked Google for data about any devices using its software that might have been in the area before the blaze but came up empty, according to a search warrant turned in in February.

A firefighter was cut by falling glass and five others suffered smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured or killed.





The fire displaced tenants from the Link Apartments, but 145 of the 204 apartments were cleared for residents to return two years later. The remaining 59 units were completed in February.

Ted Reynolds, who developed the Quorum Center and lived in one of the center's 37 condominiums, said it could be another year before he and his neighbors can move back into their homes.

SHARE COPY LINK A massive fire at 314 W. Jones St. in downtown Raleigh has destroyed an apartment building under construction and damaged several other buildings. Chris Sewardcseward@newsobserver.com

"We've been to hell and back on a rotten log," he said, adding there have been delays related to insurance. "It's been awful. ... That building that burned down that damaged us is almost rebuilt and we are still barely along the way."

Raleigh issued building permits in November to rebuild The Metropolitan. It's now 40 percent complete — the same as when it caught fire last year. According to Clancy & Theys Construction Co., the building should be finished in the first part of 2019.

"For nearly 70 years, Clancy & Theys has helped build Raleigh from the ground up, including many iconic landmarks in downtown Raleigh," according to a company statement. "We will continue to work closely with the city of Raleigh, local businesses and residents as the rebuilding process continues. ”