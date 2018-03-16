Relive the massive downtown Raleigh fire in video and stories, one year later

SHARE COPY LINK News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh the night of Thursday, March 16, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh the night of Thursday, March 16, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com