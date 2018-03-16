News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh the night of Thursday, March 16, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
Wake County

Relive the massive downtown Raleigh fire in video and stories, one year later

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

March 16, 2018 07:33 AM

RALEIGH

Just after 10 p.m. one year ago today, a block of downtown Raleigh was engulfed in towering flames.

The inferno consumed the Metropolitan apartment building, which was under construction at the site of the former Greyhound Terminal. The blaze was one of the city’s largest fires in nearly a century.

Multiple fire units are battling a major fire at 314 W. Jones St. in downtown Raleigh. Sarah Nagem, Chris Seward, Mandy Locke and Jim Bounds

Fire crews surrounded the complex, dumping water from extended ladders to try to keep the massive blaze from jumping to nearby buildings, but the flames still spread.

By the next morning, the Metropolitan building was destroyed, nearby vegetation was charred, other structures were heavily damaged and ash coated downtown. The smell of smoke was heavy in the air.

A massive fire at 314 W. Jones St. in downtown Raleigh has destroyed an apartment building under construction and damaged several other buildings. Chris Sewardcseward@newsobserver.com

One year later, officials still don't know what caused the fire.

Here is some of the best reporting, in video and stories, from that night and the following days:

Kahlil Robinson of Raleigh’s Station One was one of the first firefighters on scene when a massive March 16 fire destroyed the Metropolitan apartment project that was under construction and damaged several surrounding buildings, forcing residents Travis Longtlong@newsobserver.com

