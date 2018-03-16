Relive the massive downtown Raleigh fire in video and stories, one year later

Just after 10 p.m. one year ago today, a block of downtown Raleigh was engulfed in towering flames.
The inferno consumed the Metropolitan apartment building, which was under construction at the site of the former Greyhound Terminal. The blaze was one of the city’s largest fires in nearly a century.
Fire crews surrounded the complex, dumping water from extended ladders to try to keep the massive blaze from jumping to nearby buildings, but the flames still spread.
By the next morning, the Metropolitan building was destroyed, nearby vegetation was charred, other structures were heavily damaged and ash coated downtown. The smell of smoke was heavy in the air.
One year later, officials still don't know what caused the fire.
Here is some of the best reporting, in video and stories, from that night and the following days:
