Trees are blocking RDU radar, so down they'll come

The radar that helps air traffic controllers track planes at Raleigh-Durham International Airport stands on a tower in the woods on the edge of the airport, and now the trees around it have grown too tall.
The tops of the trees are interfering with the signals going to and from the radar, which at times causes planes to jump around on the radar screens, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Air traffic controllers first noticed the problem in 2012 and have done all they can to adjust, said John Greene, the FAA's Air Traffic Manager at RDU.
So the FAA has asked RDU to cut the trees. The agency sent a letter to the airport in February along with panoramic photos taken from the top of the 90-foot radar tower that show foliage blocking the view of the horizon in several directions.
"We have received multiple complaints from RDU air traffic controllers due to the tree issues," Steven Schmidt, the manager of an FAA engineering group based in South Carolina, wrote to RDU. "The screening from the trees is not only causing loss of aircraft detection but also producing false and displaced targets. These conditions are compounding the work of air traffic specialists to provide a safe and efficient airport environment."
The airport used LIDAR data to determine which trees had encroached on the radar's airspace and determined it was a lot of them, said William Sandifer, RDU's chief operating officer.
"This is not one or two trees," Sandifer told the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority board last week. "This is dozens of acres."
And so RDU has agreed to the FAA's request to cut down all the trees within 1,500 feet of the tower to solve the problem once and for all. The circle of clear-cutting will at one point leave a narrow strip of trees on airport property along the western edge of William B. Umstead State Park near Umstead Park Lake.
News of the tree cutting came as a surprise to supporters of the park. Natalie Lew was in the room when Sandifer briefed the airport authority about the project and said afterward, "We had no clue that was on the horizon."
Lew was representing RDU Forest, a coalition of groups that includes The Umstead Coalition that urges the continued use of airport land near the park for off-road cycling. She said RDU should consider moving the tower to the other side of the airport.
"You essentially lose a part of Umstead when you encroach that much on it," Lew said.
The FAA says it selected the current site for the radar "because it provides the optimum radar coverage" for RDU. In a statement, the agency said moving the radar "would not provide the best radar coverage for the area and could affect the safety of flights at RDU and smaller airports in the surrounding area."
The radar tower was built in 1983, according to RDU.
