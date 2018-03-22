Man accused of making bomb threat against Zebulon mobile-home park

A man was being held on $1 million bail Thursday on charges that he twice told 911 there were bombs in an 83-unit mobile home park where he lived and that one of those times he threatened the lives of police who responded.
The bomb threats came about 2 a.m. March 18 and about 10:15 p.m. on March 19, according to police, who arrested Dustin Lamont Bettis, 30, on Wednesday at his home in the Westside Mobile Home Park.
The first call said three homes would be bombed, according to the charges against Bettis. The second call threatened seven homes.
In the second call, Police Chief Timothy Hayworth said, the man detectives determined was Bettis told a 911 operator that he was watching from a wood line nearby and would kill officers who were responding to the call.
Never miss a local story.
Police found nothing suspicious in the park either time and no suspicious person in the area during the Monday night threat, Hayworth said.
"He never was specific" about which mobile homes were supposed to be in danger, Hayworth said, forcing police to consider evacuating the whole park and calling in other law enforcement agencies for help.
"We were prepared to do that," Hayworth said, but officers on the scene were able to satisfy themselves that the threat was false both times.
"Thankfully, these measures were not needed, and the lone person believed to be responsible for the threats was placed under arrest," the chief said in a statement issued after Bettis' arrest.
Police accused Bettis of two counts of making a false bomb report, a felony charge, and one count of communicating threats for saying that "an officer will die" during the response to the threat. That is a misdemeanor charge.
Police also booked Bettis on a string of arrest warrants from Harnett County saying he had missed court dates there Feb. 26 and March 6 on four felony and three misdemeanor charges from 2016 and 2017. Four of those were grand jury indictments.
The magistrate who set Bettis' bail Wednesday wrote that it was justified because Bettis has "an extensive criminal record, a history of failure to appear [for court hearings] and 21 pending cases."
Bettis had six arrests in Wake County alone in 2017.
His criminal record in the state dates to 2004, when he was convicted on a misdemeanor charge for resisting police and a felony charge for cheating someone out of property or services.
Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572@RPGKT
Comments