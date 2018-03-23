You may see fire trucks, ambulances and smoke at RDU on Saturday

Travelers and visitors to Raleigh-Durham International Airport may notice fire trucks and ambulances and maybe even smoke rising from the airfield on Saturday morning.
Don't worry; it's only a drill.
Every three years, RDU runs a full-scale exercise that tests its ability to respond to a major disaster like a plane crash. Participants, including fire, EMS and police departments from surrounding communities, won't know the exact scenario until Saturday morning, but it will be a "major aircraft incident," said RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer.
The incident will take place sometime between 8 a.m. and noon east of the eastern runway, within view of Terminal 1, which serves Southwest Airlines. Saturday morning is the slowest time for flights to and from RDU, Sawyer said, and most of them will use the main runway on the west side of the airport, nearest Terminal 2.
More than 200 people will take part in the drill, including volunteers who will play the roles of victims as well as friends and family members waiting in the terminals. The drill, which is required by the Federal Aviation Administration, will test every aspect to the airport's response to the incident, including how it shares information with the public and deals with the media.
"This is the biggest training exercise that we do," Sawyer said.
