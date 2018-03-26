Arson suspected in apartment fire where Raleigh teen found dead, officials say

A 16-year-old was found dead last week in an apartment fire that was set, fire investigators said Monday.
Firefighters said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the two-story building at 3129 River Oak Turn in the Regatta Lake Lynn apartments when the first engine arrived in mid-afternoon March 22.
Operators from the city-county 911 center told firefighters as they got to the scene that callers were saying someone was trapped in the burning apartment.
Firefighters climbed through a window to begin searching, but they were unable to find the victim immediately, a report said.
Never miss a local story.
The body was in a bathroom at the back of the apartment, it said.
The city announcement that the fire was arson did not say if the victim was male or female and did not disclose the person's name.
Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT
Comments