School bus knocks down bicyclist on dark Cary street

A bicyclist who police said was riding before dawn Wednesday with no lights collided with a Wake County school bus, but no serious injuries were reported.
The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at Lochmere Drive and SE Cary Parkway as the bus was turning from one street into the other, police said.
They reported that the bicyclist was sore, but did not want to be taken to a hospital.
There were two students on the bus.
The bus driver told police she was unable to see the bicyclist.
Sunrise in the Triangle on Wednesday was at 7:07 a.m.
Civil twilight began shortly after the accident, government data showed.
