Cary will consider request for 259 apartments on Chapel Hill Road

The Cary Town Council on Thursday will hold a public hearing on a rezoning request that would reshape a corner of Chapel Hill and NW Maynard roads.
Lotus Investments LLC, a Cary firm, wants to build up to 259 apartments on 16 vacant acres on the southwest corner of the intersection. A drawing on file with the town shows both parking spaces and detached garages. Nearby are homes and businesses, including a Starbucks, Jimmy John's and Lowe's Home Improvement.
The land is currently zoned for residential and recreation use. The owners are seeking the Mixed Use District zoning because it allows a higher development density.
The Cary Planning Board has not yet made a recommendation on the rezoning request. Debra Grannan, Cary's associate planning director, said the town had received few public comments about the proposed apartments.
Also on Thursday, the council will hold a public hearing on a request to build a medical office park on 10.5 acres in the 200 block of Ashville Avenue.
The land, bounded by U.S. 1-64, Tryon Road and Kildaire Farm Road, already has eight one-story buildings on it. The owners, two limited liability corporations, want to raze those buildings and replace them with two multistory buildings with a total of roughly 240,000 square feet. The owners also plan a parking deck.
Nearby are WakeMed's Cary hospital, other medical offices, hotels and restaurants.
The Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St.
