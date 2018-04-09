10,500 gallons of untreated sewage spill into unnamed Raleigh creek

More than 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into an unnamed Raleigh creek Sunday night.

The unnamed creek flows to Walnut Creek, but no fish have been reportedly killed as a result of the overflow. The incident occurred at a manhole in the sewer easement of 941 Palace Garden Way around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Raleigh public utilities crews responded after receiving a customer call, and the overflow was stopped at 9:10 p.m.

During the three-and-half-hour overflow, about 10,500 gallons reached the unnamed tributary. The cause of the overflow was from flushed wipes, according to a city news release.

"The city of Raleigh has an aggressive education and enforcement program to prevent the discharge of grease, debris and other improper materials in the sewer system and to take enforcement action where appropriate," according to the release. "Only water, human waste and toilet tissue are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system."





Raleigh has repeatedly said that flushable wipes are not actually safe to flush into the sewer system, causing the ire of the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, which is headquarters in Cary.

There have been eight sanitary overflows so far this year and nearly 50 going back to April 2017.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson