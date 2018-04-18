Who's running for Wake County commissioner and why

All but two of the Wake County commissioners face a Democratic challenger headed into the May 8 primary.

Commissioner Chairwoman Jessica Holmes, who faces no challengers this election cycle, and Commissioner Greg Ford are the two incumbents who won't battle a fellow Democrat in the coming weeks. None of the Republicans and the one Libertarian candidate face a primary in the county commissioner races.

There's nearly 270,000 registered Democrats in Wake County, followed closely by nearly 260,000 unaffiliated voters. Unaffiliated voters can choose which primary they wish to cast their ballot in. Early voting began April 19.

Here's a quick look at the Wake County Board of Commissioner candidates, broken down by district. .

Wake County District 1 incumbent Sig Hutchinson, left, and challenger Jeremiah Pierce

District 1 Democrats

Sig Hutchinson

Age: 65

65 Address: 2704 Snowy Meadow Court, Raleigh

2704 Snowy Meadow Court, Raleigh Email/Website: www.sig4wake.com; sig@sighutchinson.com

www.sig4wake.com; sig@sighutchinson.com Occupation: president of Sig Hutchinson Communications

president of Sig Hutchinson Communications Political Experience: Wake County commissioner, 2014-present

Wake County commissioner, 2014-present Relevant Experience: I have led six referendum since 2000 totaling close to $300 million for Wake County and the city of Raleigh for open space preservation, greenways, parks, affordable housing and transportation.

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"I fell in love with Wake County when I drove into the county 35 years ago and have been working ever sense to make it better. After leading six bond referendums, I ran for Wake County commissioner in 2014 to pass a $2.3 billion transit referendum; increase funding for public education and support job creation; all of which we have done. Yet there is still much more that we need to do, including dealing with affordable housing, mental health and the opioid crisis, which is why I’m asking for your support and vote for the Wake County Commission on May 8."

Jeremiah Pierce

Age : 32

: 32 Address: 9204 Dakins Court, Raleigh

9204 Dakins Court, Raleigh Email/Website: www.ThePierceCampaign.com; Pierce4Wake@outlook.com

www.ThePierceCampaign.com; Pierce4Wake@outlook.com Occupation: Owner of NR Landscape

Owner of NR Landscape Political Experience: None

None Relevant Experience: I have been a managing partner or area director for multiple restaurants. I started my own business from a small startup to what it is today.

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"For all the teachers being forgotten about and all the local gentrification we have. We need change."

Wake County Commissioner District 2 challenger Lindy Brown, left, and incumbent Matt Calabria.

District 2 Democrats

Lindy Brown

Age: 62

62 Address: 1512 Upchurch Woods Drive, Raleigh

1512 Upchurch Woods Drive, Raleigh Email/Website: Lindybz93@gmail.com; www.electlindybrown.org

Lindybz93@gmail.com; www.electlindybrown.org Occupation: Retired clinical social worker

Retired clinical social worker Political Experience: Wake County commissioner, 2006-2010

Wake County commissioner, 2006-2010 Relevant Experience: Chairwoman of Wake County Equalization Board

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"I'm seeking the District 2 seat because I am the most experienced County commissioner candidate, who served this district. Wake County Public School System must receive adequate funding to hire more nurses, counselors and social workers to help our students. Many Wake County students are experiencing depression, anxiety, substance abuse, victims of bullying, suicidal tendencies and some have learning/behavior disabilities. Our teachers are hired to teach. Additional nurses, counselors and social workers are trained to identify and develop an individual plan to address life stressors of our students."

Matt Calabria

Age: 34

34 Address: 3213 Doulton Lane, Fuquay-Varina

3213 Doulton Lane, Fuquay-Varina Email/Website: www.mattcalabria.com; matt@mattcalabria.com

www.mattcalabria.com; matt@mattcalabria.com Occupation: Attorney, Wallace and Nordan LLP

Attorney, Wallace and Nordan LLP Political Experience: Wake County commissioner, 2014 to present

Wake County commissioner, 2014 to present Relevant Experience: Leadership Council member, Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"As a commissioner, I have worked to raise local teacher pay, expand public transportation options, increase our affordable housing stock, pay workers a living wage, and combat childhood hunger. I hope to continue that work by providing forward-thinking leadership that will make smart investments in our schools, our infrastructure and our workforce."





Wake County District 4 challenger Susan Evans, left, and incumbent Erv Portman

District 4 Democrats

Susan Evans

Age: 60

60 Address: 2016 W. Sterlington Place, Apex,

2016 W. Sterlington Place, Apex, Email/Website: evansforwake@gmail.com; www.EvansforWake.com

evansforwake@gmail.com; www.EvansforWake.com Occupation: Accountant, part-time, Community Partnership Inc.

Accountant, part-time, Community Partnership Inc. Political Experience: Wake County Board of Education, 2011-16

Wake County Board of Education, 2011-16 Relevant Experience: Serving on the board of the NC Foundation for Public School Children

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"Having served on the Wake County School Board recently for five years, I am aware that the county staff and some of the county commissioners have misconceptions regarding the school system’s finances and I am confident that as a county commissioner I can enable a more informed and cooperative collaboration between the two boards. Some of my other top priorities are determining proactive solutions for our affordable housing crisis and moving us forward towards full implementation of the Wake Transit Plan."

Erv Portman

Age: 62

62 Address: 101 Fern Bluff Way, Cary.

101 Fern Bluff Way, Cary. Email/Website: erv@ervportman.com; www.ervportman.com

erv@ervportman.com; www.ervportman.com Occupation: President and founder, Weststar Precision

President and founder, Weststar Precision Political Experience: Wake County Board of Commissioners, 2012-present; Cary Town Council, 2007-11

Wake County Board of Commissioners, 2012-present; Cary Town Council, 2007-11 Relevant Experience: Member of Wake County healthy schools task force and Wake County growth management task force

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"To improve funding for public schools and reform the process ending the annual recurring budget fights that have been going on for decades. Both the Board of Commissioners and the school board now agree it’s time to reform this broken process, our teachers students and taxpayers are counting on us to get this fixed."

Wake County District 5 challenger Robert Finch Sr., left, and incumbent James West

District 5 Democrats

Robert Finch Sr.

Age: 55

55 Address: 2816 Smooth Stone Trail, Raleigh

2816 Smooth Stone Trail, Raleigh Email/Website: rfinch62@mail.com

rfinch62@mail.com Occupation: Owner, Robert On The Go Transportation LLC

Owner, Robert On The Go Transportation LLC Political Experience: None

None Relevant Experience: Appointed to the county's Open Space And Parks Advisory Committee, 2014-present

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"I decided to seek election for the Wake County commissioners seat because it's time for a change. You cannot get new results with the same old blood. The new board would bring new innovative thinking and positive ways of getting things done on the behalf of all Wake County voting citizens."

James West

Age: 74

74 Address: 2401 Sanderford Road, Raleigh

2401 Sanderford Road, Raleigh Email/Website: jwestnc@aol.com

jwestnc@aol.com Occupation: Associate professor emeritus of N.C. State University

Associate professor emeritus of N.C. State University Political Experience: Wake County commissioner, 2010-present; Raleigh City Council, 1999-2010

Wake County commissioner, 2010-present; Raleigh City Council, 1999-2010 Relevant Experience: Louisburg College Board of Trustees, 2005 to 2017

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"I want to strengthen and sustain a strong economic base and attract good jobs that provide at least a livable wage; strengthen the capacity of youth and families’ in vulnerable communities for a better quality of life and continue to invest in our public schools and keep our community colleges strong."

Wake County Commission District 7 challenger Vickie Adamson, left, and incumbent John Burns

District 7 Democrats

Vickie Adamson

Age: 56

56 Address: 1313 Shadyside Drive, Raleigh

1313 Shadyside Drive, Raleigh Email/Website: www.vickieforwakecounty.com; vickieforwakecounty@gmail.com

www.vickieforwakecounty.com; vickieforwakecounty@gmail.com Occupation: Retired business analyst

Retired business analyst Political Experience: None

None Relevant Experience: 13 years of PTA leadership positions

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"The ongoing tense relationship between the commission and the school board over the school system budget has shown me we need additional budget savvy people on the commission, which is my background and expertise. The purchase of the Crooked Creek golf course for a park was the final straw in my decision to run, with so many unfunded needs such as school counselors, social workers, a women's shelter — I feel some of our current commissioner's priorities do not reflect our communities needs."

John Burns

Age: 47

47 Address: 6629 Battleford Drive, Raleigh

6629 Battleford Drive, Raleigh Email/Website: www.burnsforwake.org; john@burnsforwake.org

www.burnsforwake.org; john@burnsforwake.org Occupation: Attorney, The Forrest Firm

Attorney, The Forrest Firm Political Experience: Wake County commissioner, 2014-present

Wake County commissioner, 2014-present Relevant Experience: Founding member of Raleigh's environmental advisory board, 2006-12

Why did you decide to seek election or re-election to this office?

"I sought this office because I was concerned about the kind of county my three children would grow up in if no changes were made. I am seeking re-election because I believe we are now making tremendous progress in education, transportation, housing and environmental protection, and we need to follow through."