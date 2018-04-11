Joint YMCA and school is seen as chance to shine 'positive light' on Southeast Raleigh

Esther Gaines wasn't born in Southeast Raleigh, but she can't imagine living anywhere else.
A member of the local YMCA, she's been following the progress of its new campus now under construction on Rock Quarry Road.
"I hope it will restore positive light on Southeast," she said. "I feel like when some people hear Southeast Raleigh they feel some negative connotation. I wouldn't trade this for being anywhere else. It’s totally different and has its own unique flair. And I hope this school and YMCA can maintain that and also build upon it.”
With her children in tow, Gaines was one of several community members, YMCA leaders and public officials who attended the groundbreaking of the 35,000-square foot Y and elementary school Wednesday. Several elected officials spoke before turning over the ceremonial ground and signing a metal beam that will be placed in the building.
"We can't talk about this happening without talking about the shoulder we are actually standing on, guys," said Dexter Hebert, who will be the executive director of the Southeast Raleigh YMCA. "Let's celebrate the folks who have been advocating for our community here in Southeast Raleigh for a long time. It's their resourcefulness and work in the trenches that serve as the model we continue to follow."
Located on 32 acres near Interstate 40, the 426-student elementary school should be open before the 2019-20 school year and will eventually include affordable housing, access to healthy food and a focus on healthcare programs. Called the beacon campus, the site is being built using a national model that focuses on revitalizing an entire community.
That’s part of the reason why the YMCA and school will share space within its building. The site will include a gymnasium, workout space, group fitness room, multipurpose space and an outdoor swimming pool. All of the children who attend the school will be given free swim lessons.
The YMCA is expected to serve more than 2,500 children and 8,000 YMCA members and program participants once it is open. The total project will cost just shy of $25 million, with $19 million already raised.
Longtime resident Kristi Tally knows that some of the employees will live outside of the community, but she’s hopeful the Y will focus on hiring people who live nearby.
"We're looking forward to having these different structures and buildings, but I am still seeking more information about what the offerings are," she said. "Hopefully, it's going to be a strong economic development opportunity for the community."
That’s a sentiment shared by Hebert, who said this project isn’t about one group or individual.
"It's about a community and coming together to work alongside a community,” he said. “It's not working for a community. It's about how we work with communities to make sure transformation happens and continues to happen for generations."
The project brought several groups together, including the YMCA of the Triangle, the Wake County commissioners, the school board, the city of Raleigh, nonprofits and community advocates. It's those types of partnerships that residents should support, said Ulysses Lane, co-chairman of the Southeast Citizen Advisory Council.
"As a community leader we want to support these things and get residents and encourage them to be involved in these things," he said.
Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson
