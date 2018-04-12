Change for change? Wake County families pay Raleigh water bill with coins

Armed with pennies, nickels and dimes, two Wake County families paid their Raleigh water bills with change.

Teri Patterson and Angela Humphries both brought giant plastic bags filled with different types of coins and some $2 to pay their water bills Thursday afternoon at the municipal building in downtown Raleigh. They're frustrated and angry that the city doubled their water rates after the city discovered they'd been paying an incorrect — but lower — rate for more than a decade.

"We have to cutback," said Patterson, whose water bill was $125. "I never thought my water bill would be as high or higher than my electric bill."

The city mistakenly charged lower in-town rates to 635 households that should have been paying higher, out-of-town rates. Most of those families were located in the Jones Dairy Farm and Willow Deer subdivisions located outside of Wake Forest.





"The folks in Jones Dairy and Willow Deer are upset and (I) certainly understand why," said Robert Massengill, the city's public utilities administrator, in a previous interview. "We have been billing them at half the rate for at least 10 years, but in fairness to all the other customers who are in their same situation, we have to bill them the same rate as the other outside-city-limits customers."

Humphries is encouraging all of the customers who pay the outside-city-limit rate to pay their bills in coins to encourage the city to charge all of its customers the same. It's not meant to harass the employees who have to count the coins, she said.

The city is not seeking back payment from the people who were incorrectly billed at the lower rate and the error cost the city nearly $2 million in loss revenue. Different residents were also charged the out-of-city rates when they should have been paying the lower rate, but did receive some back pay from the city.

These group, spearheaded by Humphries, has appeared before Raleigh City Council twice asking for the rates to be the same regardless of whether a person lives within city limits or not. They've used social media to call their campaign the #wakecountywaterwars and have dubbed themselves "Wake Water Warriors."

Jennifer Burk was one of the residents who saw their rates increased and despite their lowest month of water consumption, her family of six paid a $175 water bill this past month.

"What's frustrating is that we are trying to find a voice in this," she said. "There is no one that will hear us. No representation for us,"

The average water customer who lives within city limits pays $52.46 per month, while customers who live outside municipal limits pay an average of $99.86 per month. The city's public utilities fund is an enterprise fund meaning the water and sewer rates offset the costs for maintaining the water and sewer system.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson