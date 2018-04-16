Damage reported after confirmed tornado Sunday in Wendell

An EF-1 tornado with 87 mph winds touched down Sunday night near Wendell, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Calls to a 911 operator indicated a possible tornado five miles north northwest of Wendell, according to weather service data. The caller reported an outbuilding was destroyed along with damage to trees and power lines near the intersection of Edgemont Road and Sadie Drive.
A second call soon after suggested similar tree and power line damage three miles east of Rolesville near the intersection of Zebulon Road and Barham Siding Road.
Both calls were classified as a possible tornado, though the NWS only confirmed the first location Monday.
Earlier Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado in the Triad as part of a fatal line of storms that raked North Carolina on Sunday.
