Wake County gets back $1 million of missing money from register of deeds office

Wake County has recovered $1 million of missing money from the Register of Deeds office.

Former Wake County Register of Deeds Laura Riddick was charged with six felony counts of embezzlement involving a little more than $900,000 late last year. A total of $2.3 million in cash went missing from the Register of Deeds office over a nine-year period. Riddick and three former office employees were charged.

The Wake County attorney's office filed an insurance claim to recover the maximum amount allowed under the county's insurance policy.

"On that front, it's good news," said Scott Warren, the county attorney. "That's recovering taxpayer money. And the rest, I guess the question would be, is how do you get that and I think that is through the criminal courts at this point."

Funding for an annual external audit for the register of deeds office and the creation of a revenue manager position, which will oversee cash handling for all departments, will likely be in the county manager's recommended budget for next year.

"Our role as commissioners at this point is to make every effort to recoup as much money as possible and to put safety measures in place to ensure that such fraud can never happen again," said Jessica Holmes, chairwoman of the county commissioners.

The register of deeds office records legal documents and issues records such as marriage certificates. Riddick was elected as the register of deeds in 1996 and she served until her resignation last year. Her arraignment date is set for April 30.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson