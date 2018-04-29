Experience a demolition derby from inside the car in a 360 degree video

Ride along in this 360 degree video with Kenny Grady of Mt. Olive as he competes in the Goodguys Demolition Derby at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Saturday, April 28, 2018. Grady is driving a 2002 Crown Victoria.
Wake recognizes top rookie teachers of the year

Education

Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.

Fun at the WakeMed NICU reunion

Wake County

Twins Aria, left, and Akira Parker of Raleigh enjoy the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion at the WakeMed Raleigh Saturday, April 21, 2018. The two were born in July 2016 and spent 7 days in the NICU.

Huge fire in Raleigh, one year later

Wake County

Dramatic video from the five-alarm fire on March 16, 2017 in downtown Raleigh that destroyed the Metropolitan apartments, damaged the Quorom and Link buildings and caused $50 million in damage.

Fire in northeast Raleigh Thursday

Wake County

A two alarm fire damaged four units in the Capital Crossings apartment complex in northeast Raleigh Thursday morning, March 8, 2018. Five people were evacuated and no one was injured.

Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Wake County

Video: Protesters hold a "die-in" to protest DACA immigration policies, saying many people die as a result of being deported. The rally was held at the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh on March 6, 2018.

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is in town

Wake County

VIDEO: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a visit to the area this weekend. It will be in Fayetteville and Wake Forest on Friday, Apex on Saturday and Cary on Sunday. All appearances are at shopping centers with a Publix. Go to www.oscarmayer.com