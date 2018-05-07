More than 1,000 customers are still without power in Knightdale after water pipe burst

Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Knightdale were without power Monday afternoon.
Duke Energy was informed shortly before 1 p.m. that a water pipe burst, causing columns of water to shoot into the air, said company spokesman Dave Scanzoni.
Because the spouting water was at risk of striking two Duke Energy power lines, the lines were "de-energized" as a precautionary measure, Scanzoni said.
According to Duke Energy, the company has attempted to reroute the two lines' transfer of power.
About 2,700 Duke Energy customers were without power at the outage peak. By 3 p.m. 1,143 customers remained without power.
Scanzoni said Duke Energy will re-energize the two power lines as soon as the company learns that the burst water pipe has been adequately patched up and restored to a safe state.
