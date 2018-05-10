Wake leader condemns 'unprecedented' attack from his own board

Voters have a full slate of democratic candidates for Wake County Commissioner with a total of ten candidates vying for five seats. Several locations around Wake County offer early voting ahead of next week’s May 8th primary.
Ride along in this 360 degree video with Kenny Grady of Mt. Olive as he competes in the Goodguys Demolition Derby at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Saturday, April 28, 2018. Grady is driving a 2002 Crown Victoria.
Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.
Twins Aria, left, and Akira Parker of Raleigh enjoy the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion at the WakeMed Raleigh Saturday, April 21, 2018. The two were born in July 2016 and spent 7 days in the NICU.
Angela Humphries and Teri Patterson brought giant plastic bags filled with different types of coins to pay their water bills at the municipal building in Raleigh Thursday, April 12, 2018. They are frustrated that the city doubled her water rate.
Fly along in 360-degree video with Jim Kilpatrick and the Bandit Flight Team as they train in June 2017 for flyovers. The precision formation flying team, based in Raleigh, NC, fly in formation several feet away from each other.
Video: Protesters hold a "die-in" to protest DACA immigration policies, saying many people die as a result of being deported. The rally was held at the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh on March 6, 2018.
VIDEO: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes a visit to the area this weekend. It will be in Fayetteville and Wake Forest on Friday, Apex on Saturday and Cary on Sunday. All appearances are at shopping centers with a Publix. Go to www.oscarmayer.com
VIDEO: Youngsters give their impressions after good Samaritans James 'Monty' Montague and Juan Avery bought over 200 tickets for African-American youngsters and families in the community so they could see the new Black Panther movie at the Crossro