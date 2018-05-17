These two Wake County elementary schools are getting new principals

Two western Wake County elementary schools are getting new principals.
This week, the Wake County school board announced that Jonathan Hegedus will become principal of Adams Elementary School in Cary. He'll start July 1 with a salary of $84,872. Hegedus has been an assistant principal at Barwell Road Elementary School in Raleigh since 2015.
Sarah Simmons will become principal of Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs, starting July 1 with a salary of $89.922. She has been principal of Vance Elementary School near Garner since 2012
Also on Tuesday, Kendra Hill was hired to be a senior director for human resources in employee relations at a salary of $115,000. Hill is a former North Carolina Special Superior Court judge who most recently has been an administrative judge for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Comments