Adams Elementary School students take part in a rally to kick off the Cary school’s reading challenge in this 2014 file photo. Jonathan Hegedus was appointed to be the school's new prinicipal. Paul A. Specht aspecht@newsobserver.com
Wake County

These two Wake County elementary schools are getting new principals

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

May 17, 2018 06:37 PM

RALEIGH

Two western Wake County elementary schools are getting new principals.

This week, the Wake County school board announced that Jonathan Hegedus will become principal of Adams Elementary School in Cary. He'll start July 1 with a salary of $84,872. Hegedus has been an assistant principal at Barwell Road Elementary School in Raleigh since 2015.

Sarah Simmons will become principal of Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs, starting July 1 with a salary of $89.922. She has been principal of Vance Elementary School near Garner since 2012

Also on Tuesday, Kendra Hill was hired to be a senior director for human resources in employee relations at a salary of $115,000. Hill is a former North Carolina Special Superior Court judge who most recently has been an administrative judge for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

