360,000 gallons of untreated sewage spill into Raleigh creek

Over the course of four days, 360,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into a Northwest Raleigh creek.
Raleigh Public Utilities Department investigated a customer complaint of a sewer odor Monday morning and found a broken sewer pipe at 3311 Grove Crabtree Crescent.
It's believed that due to recent rain, a sewer pipe was exposed and broken by stream bank erosion sometime Thursday morning. The 360,000 gallons of sewage spilled into an creek that flows to the Hare Snipe Creek, according to a press release sent late Monday night.
Somewhere between 50 to 75 finger-sized fish were killed as a result of the spill.
"The city of Raleigh has an aggressive education and enforcement program to prevent the discharge of grease, debris and other improper materials in the sewer system and to take enforcement action where appropriate," according to a news release. "Only water, human waste and toilet tissue are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system.
If residents experience an excessive sewer smell or see sewer overflowing manholes or pipes, they are asked to call 919-996-3245 and report the spill immediately.
Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson
