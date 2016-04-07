Friends remember Quail Ridge Books owner Nancy Olson

1:07 Thousands run and devour a dozen doughnuts Pause

1:38 Cupid's Undie Run takes to the streets of Raleigh in 2016

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

10:59 Duke's Cutcliffe talks recruiting at signing day press conference

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'