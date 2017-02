Anayo Offia and Chinyere Okafor and their two children, Chisimdi and Kosarachi, walk into their almost complete Habitat for Humanity of Wake County home on Saturday Oct 22. Construction of the house began on October 13, the opening day of the N.C. State Fair in the parking lot of the Hunt Horse Complex. In the next week, the house will be moved via trailer to its site on Neuse View Drive. It is the first time that a Habitat Wake home has been constructed at the State Fair.