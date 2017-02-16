Abstract bus shelter design wins Raleigh competition

The city has selected an angular design for future bus shelters across Raleigh.
The city, the Raleigh Transit Authority and Activate Triangle last fall launched a bus shelter design competition for the GoRaleigh transit system, which plans to place the winning shelter at bus stops across the city. The groups received designs from 11 firms.
After collecting public feedback, a jury of architects and transit officials selected a design by Raleigh-based ClarkNexsen as the winner.
ClarkNexsen submitted a more angular, abstract shelter that the two other finalists, LS3P of Raleigh and Perkins+Will of Research Triangle Park.
Each team was given $4,000 to build prototypes in front of the Contemporary Art Museum in downtown Raleigh.
The company described its shelter as graphically intense and recognizable in contest documents.
“We wanted to take what is typically a background element in the urban landscape and bring it forward to celebrate public transportation,” said Albert McDonald, senior architect at ClarkNexsen.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
