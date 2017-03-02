Raleigh Police Department accepting applications for citizens police academy

People who live or work in the city can now apply to participate in the Raleigh Police Department’s first citizen police academy.
The Citizens Police Academy will begin April 6 and offer a 10-week course on police training and work. The course offers participants the chance to ride along with police, learn about crime scene processing and use firearms in a simulator.
People who live or work in Raleigh can apply for the course anytime between Feb. 27 and 5 p.m. on March 10. The department plans to hold the course on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
The academy is free, but applicants aren’t guaranteed entry into the program. Applicants must be 21 years old and open to the department running a background check.
For more information, search “Citizens Police Academy” at raleighnc.gov, email rpdcitizensacademy@raleighnc.gov or call 919-996-1586.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
