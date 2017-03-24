Most tenants of fire-damaged building can return next week

Most residents of the Link Apartments, which were damaged by fire last week, can move back into their homes next Friday, according to the building’s management group.
Tenants who live in about three-fourths of the building’s 204 units can return next week, said Emily Ethridge, a spokeswoman for Grubb Properties.
About 50 apartments are so damaged that it will take longer for repairs to be made, Ethridge said. It’s unclear when those tenants will be able to return.
The Link was damaged by a fire last Thursday night that destroyed an under-construction apartment building across the street. Some windows shattered, and one side of the building is scorched.
Some apartments sustained water and smoke damage.
“We know that this has been a very traumatic experience,” Grubb Properties wrote in an email to tenants Tuesday. “Any of the residents in the uninhabitable apartments that would like to stay in the community, we are sorting through our vacant, available apartments and trying to accommodate as many residents as we can.”
