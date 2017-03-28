Raleigh Report

March 28, 2017 11:02 AM

Raleigh attorney Stacy Miller says he will run for City Council

By Paul A. Specht

aspecht@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A local attorney announced Tuesday that he will run for a seat on the Raleigh City Council.

Stacy Miller of Miller Law Firm said he plans to run for one of the council’s two at-large seats on the Oct. 10 ballot.

“We need a plan for smart growth, infrastructure and a transportation system that supports our growth,” Miller said in a video statement.

The City Council appointed Miller, 52, to represent District D in 1997 to replace Eric Reeves, who was elected to the state Senate. Miller didn’t run in the following election.

Miller may face an uphill battle. The at-large positions are currently held by longtime council members Mary-Ann Baldwin and Russ Stephenson, who have served on the council 10 and 12 years, respectively.

It’s unclear if Baldwin and Stephenson will seek re-election. They didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht

Related content

Raleigh Report

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'

View more video

The Raleigh Report

The Raleigh Report

The Raleigh Report is your one-stop shop for everything Raleigh. Check here for the latest on city government, planning, the arts, roads, Falls Lake, events and more. This blog is updated by staff writers Paul A. Specht and Mechelle Hankerson.

Editor's Choice Videos