Raleigh attorney Stacy Miller says he will run for City Council

A local attorney announced Tuesday that he will run for a seat on the Raleigh City Council.
Stacy Miller of Miller Law Firm said he plans to run for one of the council’s two at-large seats on the Oct. 10 ballot.
“We need a plan for smart growth, infrastructure and a transportation system that supports our growth,” Miller said in a video statement.
The City Council appointed Miller, 52, to represent District D in 1997 to replace Eric Reeves, who was elected to the state Senate. Miller didn’t run in the following election.
Miller may face an uphill battle. The at-large positions are currently held by longtime council members Mary-Ann Baldwin and Russ Stephenson, who have served on the council 10 and 12 years, respectively.
It’s unclear if Baldwin and Stephenson will seek re-election. They didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.
